McDougall Resident Charged With Impaired Driving After A Collision

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were busy with lots of traffic related enforcement over this Labour Day Weekend.

From Friday, September 3 to Monday, September 6, 2021, officers laid 71 Provincial Offence Notices in the City of Kawartha Lakes and issued eight warnings. In addition to charging one driver with impaired driving and two others with stunt driving.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 10:15 p.m. officers were called to a two vehicle collision on Monk Road, in Somerville Township. Further investigation revealed one of the drivers to be impaired.

Charlotte Porte, 37 years of age, of McDougall, Ontario, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on October 07, 2021.

On Monday, September 6, 2021, just before 10 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for traveling 110 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on County Road 48, in Bexley Township. The driver was charged with stunt driving, their licence suspended for seven days and their vehicle was towed for a 14 day impound.

Later that same day, just before 11 p.m., officers stopped another vehicle for speeding, 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, on Highway 35, in Fenelon Township. The driver was once again charged with stunt driving with their licence suspended for seven days vehicle was towed for a 14 day impound, as part of the offence.