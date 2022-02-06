Southern Georgian Bay OPP Providing Speed Enforcement In Community Speeding And Traffic Complaint Areas

For the months of October 2021 through to February 2022, Southern Georgian Bay OPP have responded to public complaints of motorists and commercial vehicles speeding and other related traffic violations on area roadways. Calls to the OPP Communications Centre and through the OPP Online Reporting have been recorded and acted upon as follows-

Officers attended 230 complaint areas and issued 1290 tickets and warned 669 drivers for their driving infractions.

216 hours of focused patrol in these noted areas

Officers conducted R.I.D.E. at 416 check stops checking 9113 vehicles for signs of impairment along with trail side R.I.D.E. checks of 676 snowmobiles.

28 drivers were charged with impaired driving

121 drivers provided breath samples on a Roadside Screening Device (ASD) at those R.I.D.E. check stops resulting in 11 drivers receiving Three Day Suspensions for registering in the “Warn range” on the Roadside Screening Device. 1 driver was charged Criminally for failing to provide a breath sample.

12 drivers lost their driving privileges and vehicles after they were stopped and charged for a stunt driving offence – exceeding the posted speeds limits as follows with the introduction of the Moving Ontario More Safety Act, also known as the MOMS Act to increase road safety.

The first change is an increase in the previous seven-day vehicle impoundment period to 14 days.

The second change is the introduction of a lower speed threshold for street racing offenders on municipal roads. On roads with a posted speed limit of less than 80 km/h, drivers caught traveling 40 km/h over the speed limit face racing/stunt driving charges (the previous limit was 50 km/h over the speed limit).