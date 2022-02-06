PinkCherry Showcases 2021 Interactive Map Highlighting Canada’s Sexiest Cities

PinkCherry, Canada’s leading online retailer for sexual health and wellness products, including premium sex toys and lingerie, has released the 10th edition of “Canada’s Sexiest Cities,” an interactive map that not only showcases the most passionate cities in the country but also which sex toys and pleasurable products Canadians love and enjoy.

PinkCherry’s sex map looks over all cities and towns with over 50,000 people. We ranked the sexiest cities in Canada according to purchases and consumer behaviour patterns from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

Despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the country clearly felt the love last year. The #1 sexiest city (whose residents own the most sex toys) was Calgary, AB – for the second year in a row! Their most purchased products were the highly rated Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator and premium toy We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator. Living out their bedroom fantasies, Calgary’s top choice for sexual role-play was the French Maid! Nearby in Surrey, BC was PinkCherry’s runner-up city with no shortage of sexy secrets. This year, Surrey showed a lot of love for the classics. Their favourite BDSM accessory was handcuffs, a great companion to one of their top-selling toys, the Magic Wand Rechargeable.

These cities are followed closely by Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Edmonton, making up Canada’s Top 5 Sexiest Cities.

Some Flirty Facts about Canada? Over 10,348,268 inches of sex toys sold. That’s 475 CN Towers, 1788 Harbour Centres or 1104 the Bows! This year, Canadians satiated their sweet tooth with some flavoured lubes; their top choices included Strawberry, Cotton Candy, and Creme Brulée.

Following new variants and COVID-19 protocols in many cities across the country, people are dreaming of ways to keep things hot and heavy at home. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, PinkCherry’s interactive sex map tells us that singles and couples alike are looking to explore their wilder side.

Would you like to know how your city ranks? Find the complete ranking of 294 Canadian cities at https://www.pinkcherry.ca/pages/canadas-sexiest-cities

Canada Top 10 Sexiest Cities

Calgary, Alberta Surrey, British Columbia Ottawa, Ontario Winnipeg, Manitoba Edmonton, Alberta London, Ontario Brampton, Ontario Hamilton, Ontario Toronto, Ontario Vaughan, Ontario

Canada Top 10 Sexiest Towns