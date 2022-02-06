Freedom Convoy 2022 Call Temporary Pause In Horn-Blowing

Participants in Freedom Convoy 2022 are calling a temporary halt to horn-blowing as their campaign to end COVID restrictions in Canada enters its second week in the nation’s capital according to a press release.

“Out of respect for the Lord’s Day, for members of our military who have sacrificed and who continue to sacrifice so much for our freedom, for the men and women in blue who are doing such a superb job protecting us, and as a gesture of goodwill, members of our Convoy will desist from the blowing of Horns tomorrow, Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm Ottawa time.”

“We would also like to express our condolences to the families of those workers who lost their lives in the recent Eastway Tank explosion in Ottawa, in whose name a vigil was held in Ottawa on Saturday.”

SOURCE Freedom Convoy 2022