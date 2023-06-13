Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Patrol Are Out On The Bay

The Marine Unit out of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were out on patrol over the June 2 – 11, 2023, time period checking a total of 69 vessels during their 52 hours of patrol on area waterways for equipment compliance and operator sobriety. Officers charged two vessel operators and educated four others that failed to have sufficient life jackets for all persons onboard during their vessel inspections. 19 other operators were warned of violations under the Canada Shipping Act relating primarily to the lack of essential safety equipment on their vessel.

Officers do treat impaired driving on the water seriously, just as they do on roadways and trails. During this time, one operator provided a breath sample on the approved roadside screening device registering a pass result.

Officers provided a short information awareness video on carbon monoxide poisoning for social media. On the weekend of June 2, 2023, six persons aboard a number of vessels rafted together on Georgian Bay were rescued by members of the Georgian Bay Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedics after they were overcome by carbon monoxide gas possibly caused by an onboard gas burning appliance. https://twitter.com/OPP_CR/status/1664691239407570946

The marine unit also produced a reminder video to raise the awareness of having and wearing your lifejacket while on the water this summer. https://twitter.com/OPP_CR/status/1667224545776771084

On a lighter note, the marine officers attended the annual Midland Kids Fishing Derby to provide the water safety piece. They were fortunate to have aboard the OPP patrol vessel Thomas P. Coffin video stars Chase is on the Case! and Sonic the Hedgehog. (See submitted photograph) https://twitter.com/OPP_CR/status/1665102081651253256

Officers conducted a focused patrol on the Tiny Township Shoreline and the area of Giants Tomb to help reduce the incidence of impaired driving and other alcohol related offences with general patrols being made throughout the Midland, Penetanguishene, Honey Harbour and Tay Township areas.

Warmer Spring Weather still means Cold Water Temperatures for Boaters – Life Jacket & Floater Suit Reminder

Wearing your lifejacket while on the water especially now even though the warm days of spring upon us, will increase your chances of survival if you should go overboard into cold water. Be prepared for these still very cold springtime water temperatures by having the appropriate number of approved lifejackets and or floater suits on board for all vessel occupants. (see submitted poster)

As of 2:00 p.m. June 12, 2023, the surface water temperature according to the Government of Canada Weather Buoy at Buoy position: 44.95N 80.63W on Georgian Bay is 12 degrees Celsius.

The following YouTube video from the Canadian Safe Boating Council https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeP0DHImJdc will demonstrate why having the proper safety equipment could save your life especially in cooler water temperatures.

Smart Tip – Attach a pealess whistle and a small watertight flashlight to the exterior of your lifejacket or floater suit to assist in rescue efforts.

Remember, if you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine tragedy. (See submitted graphics)