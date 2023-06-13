New Summer Program At OMAH Designed For Preschoolers

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) has designed and developed a new summer program for young creatives, who are not quite ready for a full week of camp.

Starting in the first week of July, each two-hour session will have a different theme. The program will include a hands-on project specially designed for children ages three to five, museum exploration and a group activity with the Camp OMAH participants. Little Learner’s campers will be invited to explore, paint, play, build, draw, and make new friends.

The program was designed by Katherine Austin, Georgian College graduate from the Early Childhood Education program. Katherine prepared activities to complement the themes of camping, STEAM, animals, and more.

In the week themed on camping, participants will create their own unique trail signs, before joining the Camp OMAH participants for campfire stories. This is one example of OMAH’s fun and exciting Little Learner’s Camps.

Back in March, OMAH invited a group of preschoolers to test out the program and asked their caregivers to provide feedback. High school visual arts teacher, Steph Dunn said, “my four-year-old, Fiona had a fun and enriching experience at OMAH. I cannot recommend enough, the little artist programs that staff offer at the Orillia Museum of Art & History!”

Details about each session and registration information is available on OMAH’s website. This is a drop-off program; caregivers will not be permitted inside the art studio as space is limited. The website link is; www.orilliamuseum.org/littlelearners