Celebrate An Outstanding Year At MAHC’s Annual Meeting

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to welcome members of our communities to join us in person for the organization’s annual meeting, a celebration of the outstanding work of MAHC staff, physicians and volunteers over the past year.

Please join us to learn more about our activity and achievements, and to honour the recipients of the 16th annual Board Award of Excellence, a peer-nominated award presented to staff and/or physicians who best demonstrate MAHC’s values through significant achievements in four different criteria areas.

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Active Living Centre (first floor), 20 Park Drive, Huntsville

The annual meeting agenda will be posted on the MAHC website prior to the event.