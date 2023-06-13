Huntsville Women’s Soccer League Week 4 Results

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Week 4 action in the Huntsville Women’s Soccer League was played in a torrential downpour, but that didn’t stop these determined athletes. The SportLab exhibited a tight defensive structure and carried that formation to a 4-0 victory over Kim O’Grady Chestnut Park Real Estate. Muskoka Tea Company, despite a dominating second half, fell victim to the scoring prowess of Cottage Country Flowers. Final Score, Cottage Country Flowers 9 – Muskoka Tea Company 5.  Players of the Match awards went to Grace Gaughan, Caroline Garbutt, Crystal Fleming and Kayla Zylstra. Play resumes next Monday evening at Conroy Park in Huntsville.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here