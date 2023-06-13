Huntsville Women’s Soccer League Week 4 Results

Week 4 action in the Huntsville Women’s Soccer League was played in a torrential downpour, but that didn’t stop these determined athletes. The SportLab exhibited a tight defensive structure and carried that formation to a 4-0 victory over Kim O’Grady Chestnut Park Real Estate. Muskoka Tea Company, despite a dominating second half, fell victim to the scoring prowess of Cottage Country Flowers. Final Score, Cottage Country Flowers 9 – Muskoka Tea Company 5. Players of the Match awards went to Grace Gaughan, Caroline Garbutt, Crystal Fleming and Kayla Zylstra. Play resumes next Monday evening at Conroy Park in Huntsville.