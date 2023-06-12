Here Is What You Need To Know About The Gravenhurst Car Show

What time does registration open?

Registration opens at 6am on Saturday June 17th. Remember to collect your registration number so attendees can vote for the Top 10 Best in Show How much does it cost to come?

We ask for a $10 donation per vehicle. All proceeds go back into the local community. Admission without a vehicle is by donation. Why should I pre-register?

We will be randomly giving away 50 car show collectable shirts to registered vehicles courtesy of our Checkered Flag Sponsor Containers 4U. We will also have shirts available for purchase. You will also be automatically entered into a draw for a $500 gift certificate to Wayne’s Tire Discounter Where can I park my trailer / car?

Parking is available at the Independent Grocery Store and YMCA parking lot. There is accessible parking for those who require accommodations Can I request a specific spot?

Unfortunately we cannot guarantee parking spots. We ask everyone to be respectful of our parking volunteers Will there be food?

Yes! We have Golden Nugget BBQ, the Lions BBQ, Dominos Pizza and the Legion Breakfast. You can also walk to the main street to enjoy local restaurants We heard there is a Block Party on the main street?

Yes! Tall Pines Music Festival will be hosting the main street Block Party a short walk from the Car Show. There will be vendors, a beer garden, food and much more! Downtown stores and restaurants will be open Will there be a space for my kids?

Yes! The Gravenhurst Public Library will be hosting a kids zone with activities plus there will be Fluffy Feet Face Painting from 10am to 1pm How do I vote for best in show and when is the awards ceremony?

Pick up your voting card at registration. Your votes should be dropped at Wayne’s Tire Discounter tent at home plate before 12pm. Trophies sponsored by Wayne’s Tire Discounter will be presented at12:30pm Are dogs allowed?

Yes! We ask you keep your pet on a leash and be respectful of peoples space Will there be an ATM on site?

No. Please be sure to have cash on hand for food, donations ect Is there anything I should remember to bring?

We suggest a water bottle which can be filled at the Muskoka Springs water station, lawn chairs, umbrella for shade, sunscreen, cash We are asking participants to drive through the Granite Ridge Retirement Residence parking lot after the show so the residence can enjoy all the vehicles! Their address is 1097 Bethune Dr S, Gravenhurst If you have any further questions, please email info@gravenhurstchamber.com SEE YOU THERE!