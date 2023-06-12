OPP Seek Man Who Approached Girls In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with their investigation into suspicious behavior that occurred in Gravenhurst on Saturday June 10, 2023.

Police received a call from a parent at 1:30 p.m. detailing that her two daughters were approached by a person driving a black truck attempting to talk to them, asking them if they were “ok” while they were walking on Wellington Street near Armstrong Street in Bracebridge.

The driver attempted to talk to the girls three times during their walk between the Rotary Centre and Monck Public School, which was frightening, and they called a parent to pick them up.

The suspect did not get out of his vehicle and is described as a white male with short dark hair and stubble on his face driving a black, 4-door pickup truck with tools and boxes in the box.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the interactions or who may have their own home surveillance systems in that area to call police at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.