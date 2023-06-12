Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers

Huntsville – Baysville

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Haliburton

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes

Current details:

Rain, heavy at times, is expected to continue today.

Timing:

Continuing today and ending Tuesday morning.

Hazard:

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimeters with locally higher amounts possible.

Discussion:

Rain associated with a low pressure system will continue to push into the region today and tapering off Tuesday morning. Heaviest rainfall is expected this afternoon. There still remains some uncertainty with rainfall amounts and the exact track of the low. An upgrade to rainfall warning may be required.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.