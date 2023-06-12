Driver Charged With Impaired After Rollover Collision In Muskoka Lakes

Bracebridge OPP have charged one motorist with impaired driving after investigating a single-vehicle collision on Falkenburg Rd in Muskoka Lakes Twp.

Police, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Falkenburg Rd in Muskoka Lakes Twp on Sunday June 11, 2023 just before 5:30 p.m. The involved vehicle left the roadway and flipped and the driver was assisted by Muskoka Lakes Fire Dept in exiting the vehicle. The driver was transported to hospital with minor injures.

Subsequently police arrested and charged 58-year-old Hughie Smith of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 4, 2023 to answer to the charges.