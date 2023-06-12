Get Ritzy With The Leacock Museum’s Gatsby Garden Party On June 17

Calling all flappers and old-sports: travel back in time to the pinnacle of excess – the 1920s – at the Leacock Museum for its Gatsby Garden Party.

Join the Leacock Museum on June 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. and spend an afternoon in the sun playing lawn games, listening to live music, and adding your bid to one of the many silent auction items. Bring your own picnic lunch – incorporating the foods of the 1920s is encouraged.

“The Gatsby Garden Party is a great opportunity to celebrate the return of summer to the Sunshine City while enjoying the beautiful Leacock Museum grounds,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The museum has been undergoing an exciting revitalization, and residents and visitors are invited to dress in their ‘Roaring Twenties’ best while we bring literature to life.”

Celebrating The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Gatsby Garden Party is the perfect opportunity to engage in the fashion and decadence of the 1920s so break out your 1920s tea dresses, feathers, and walking sticks.

“Those familiar with the Museum will recall many past events where guests had the opportunity to be immersed in the world of literature,” said Jenny Martynyshyn, Museum Coordinator. “Though not required, we encourage everyone to get creative and fully embrace the Gatsby and 1920s theme. There will be first and second place prizes for those in best costume.”

The Garden Party will be held the same day as the K. Valerie Connor Memorial Poetry Celebration, hosted in the Museum’s rose garden. Attendees of the Garden Party are also invited to attend the poetry celebration event at 2 p.m.

General admission to the Gatsby Garden Party is $25 for adults; $10 for youth (ages 4 to 17); and free for children aged 3 and under. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets visit leacockmuseum.com.