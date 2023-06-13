Total Fire Ban Remains In Effect For Muskoka

The Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs would like to remind everyone that even with the recent rainfall that was received in the area, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Restricted Fire Zone remains in effect and municipal fire bans are still in place. The Restricted Fire Zone is under the authority of the MNRF and its at their sole discretion whether to implement or rescind these types of restrictions.

The Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs would like to thank everyone for their continued

cooperation.

A TOTAL FIRE BAN remains in effect until further notice.

NO open-air fires of any kind are permitted at any time including for cooking or warmth.

NO fireworks are permitted

In addition, extra caution should be taken when using any equipment/tools that may produce heat:

– Avoid the use of grinding tools and hot works outdoors

– Do not drive any type of vehicle through long grass/brush as hot exhaust and engines

can ignite dry ground cover

– Dispose of cigarette and cannabis butts in metal containers and/or water

– Additional care should be taken when using propane appliances such as barbeques. A

responsible person should always monitor these appliances while they’re in use.

– Stay informed by following local alerts and considering subscribing to Voyent! Alert to

receive local, critical information when it matters most.

For complete information on burning in your municipality please check with your local municipal office at:

Bracebridge 705-645-8258

Georgian Bay 705-538-2337

Gravenhurst 705-687-3414

Huntsville 705-789-5201

Lake of Bays 705-635-2272

Muskoka Lakes 705-765-3156

The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an

internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. It uses factors such as the relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and wind speed in combination with the forest fuel type and loads to determine the risk of the forest to certain fire types. From this calculation the Forest Fire Danger Rating is made in consultation with the Fire Chiefs of the six area municipalities and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Provided by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs