Southern Georgian Bay OPP Lay Charges After Conducting Three Impaired Investigations

The apparent driving behaviour of three drivers this week resulted in three impaired driving investigations conducted by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment.

At approximately 3:46 p.m. July 20, 2023 an off-duty OPP officer contacted the OPP Communication Centre to report a possible impaired driver after witnessing the erratic operation of a vehicle as it interacted with other vehicles on roadways in the area of Concession Road 16, Tiny Township. The responding officer located the suspect vehicle with the assistance of the caller in the driveway of a residence on Farlain Road, Tiny Township.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to Detachment for further investigation which resulted in Kalan Hamilton 41 years of Barrie being charged with the following criminal code offences.

Dangerous operation

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (two counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.

Shortly before the previous investigation another OPP officer made a stop of a vehicle that appeared to be well above the posted speed limit nearby on Concession Road 16 East, Tiny Township at approximately 4:58 p.m. July 20, 2023. The officer spoke to the driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation resulting in Roman Kulesza 66 years of Tiny Township being charged with the following criminal code offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

And Further

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

Officers responded to several calls from community members of a possible impaired driver passed out in the parking lot of the Village Square Mall, Penetanguishene at approximately 9:33 p.m. July 18, 2023. The responding officer after a brief investigation at the scene arrested the driver and entered into a impaired operation investigation summoning the assistance of an OPP officer trained as a drug recognition expert (DRE).

As a result of this investigation Luke Albert Hamelin 40 years of Tiny Township has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – drugs

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (two counts)

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice . The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

Educating the public about safe boating practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired operator on our waterways please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.