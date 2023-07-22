Bell Pure Fibre Ranked As Canada’s Fastest Internet And Wi-Fi

“After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Bell pure fibre has been named the Fastest Internet in Canada by Ookla’s Speedtest Awards. This award is given to fixed network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major fixed networks in the market for Q1-Q2 2023. We are thrilled to acknowledge Bell pure fibre for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers.”

– Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis

Based on Speedtest results independently collected and analyzed by Ookla, the Q1-Q2 Speedtest Awards recognizes the best speed and coverage of Canada’s major providers.

Many households today have multiple devices connected simultaneously throughout the home, with phones, laptops, smart TVs, security cameras, thermostats and smart appliances all connecting to Wi-Fi. Bell is enhancing the at-home experience, offering increasingly faster speeds to customers with products such as Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility and gigabit plus speeds, Wi-Fi pods to extend the connectivity in specific areas of the home and more. Bell customers can easily access the fastest Internet across the country allowing them to work, learn, video chat, stream and game online on any or all of their household devices simultaneously.

