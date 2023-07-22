Impaired Driver Ends Up In The Swamp Off Hwy 400

A motorist on Highway 400 contacted the OPP Communication Centre after observing a vehicle down in the swamp area off the east side of Highway 400 at the northbound off ramp to Highway 12, Tay Township at approximately 9:25 p.m. July 20, 2023. The responding officer after a brief on scene investigation made an arrest and transported the driver to Detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Stephen Clewes 65 years of Caledon has been charged criminally with

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 3, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.

Educating the public about safe boating practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired operator on our waterways please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.