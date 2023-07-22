Bracebridge Business Shocked By Significant Rent Increase Before Peak Season

Unlike for residential tenants, in Ontario a business’s rent can go up by any amount at the end of a lease or during a month-to-month agreement. In fact, there are virtually no protections or standards for commercial renters at all.

According to a 2022 Better Way Alliance survey:

Over 75% of businesses have experienced a one-time rent increase of 10% or more

20% of businesses have experienced a one-time rent increase of 50% or more

10% of surveyed businesses have seen a one-time rent increase of 100% or more

The Better Way Alliance (BWA) launched Commercialrent.ca to create awareness and urge provincial governments to take the lack of regulation in commercial real estate seriously.