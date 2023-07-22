Muskoka Film Festival Prepared To Hand Out Over $15,000 In Awards To Filmmakers

From July 27th to July 30th, film enthusiasts can revel in the world of storytelling with 68 films hailing from over 20 countries at the picturesque River Mill Park and Algonquin Theatre in Downtown Huntsville, Ontario, Canada.

Distinguished by its commitment to inclusivity, the festival showcases 60% indigenous and 50% LGBTQI2S content, amplifying diverse voices and narratives.

Adding to the experience, a daily artist’s marketplace opens at 10 AM, offering a delightful array of creativity, while a 45-foot tent sets the stage for remarkable film screenings.

Geordie Sabbagh, a celebrated local filmmaker behind “When I Go Outside,” will engage the audience after the screening on Saturday evening, enriching the festival’s spirit of collaboration. Additionally, 3FIFF proudly presents the Makeup Design for Film and Television workshop, led by Abby Collver, in partnership with the esteemed Vancouver Film School on July 29th at 11 AM in the HFA Studio. There are also two Indigenous storytelling workshops at 3 PM July 28 & 29th in the HFA studio across from River Mill Park. Those interested can purchase VIP passes on the website or contact info@3fiff.ca to sign up.

The awards ceremony, held on July 29th at 6:30 PM, will recognize outstanding filmmakers and include a captivating live performance by Mimi O’Bansawin. Three Fires International Film Festival sets the scene for an unforgettable celebration of cinematic artistry, diversity, and creative camaraderie, offering filmmakers a chance to vie for over $15,000 in prestigious awards.

For the festival’s first year, this is not a bad start! Raised in Bracebridge along the Muskoka River, the festival founder Melissa Pole notes “It’s been a project in the making, and this is just the beginning. I want to support my communities in the best way possible. One way to do that is to increase access to education, resources, and financial support!” This young founder sees no limits as to how she can put her PhD to the test.

Film enthusiasts can explore the festival’s complete program and secure their tickets at https://3fiff.ca/program-schedule and https://3fiff.ca/tickets.