Almaguin Highlands OPP Investigate Motor Vehicle Collision

On Thursday July 20th, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a fire truck on Forestry Tower Road.

The fire truck was responding to a call for service and had to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a head on collision with an SUV by entering the ditch.

The OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver. The vehicle is described as a dark mid-size SUV.

Police are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.