Southern Georgian Bay OPP Charge Male For Theft From A Vehicle

A 25 year old Barrie resident has been charged in connection to a unlawful vehicle entry and theft incident after a vehicle owner reported the theft of a special gift from an unlocked parked vehicle at an area hospital which occurred at approximately 3:21 a.m. August 29, 2024.

Through investigation a suspect was identified and was arrested at 8:21 p.m. August 29, 2024 the scene of another incident at a William Street, Midland residence.

Charged is Dawson Dion 25 years of Barrie with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Theft Under $5,000 from a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Residents are reminded to lock your vehicle and remove valuables such as wallets and purses containing identification or credit cards and cash when you park it to help avoid becoming a victim of numerous types of crime.