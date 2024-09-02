OPP Investigating Fatal ATV Collision In Minden Hills Township

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance in relation to a fatal collision involving an ATV and passenger vehicle in Minden Hills Township.

On August 31, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands Detachment received a report of a collision involving an ATV and a vehicle on Hunter Creek Road. The ATV driver was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The name of the person was not released.

Hunter Creek Road was closed until approximately 11:00 a.m. on September 1, 2024, while OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team processed the scene.

Members of the OPP Haliburton Highlands are continuing the investigation with assistance from OPP City of Kawartha Lakes Crime Unit, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing, and the OPP is requesting that if anyone was in the area during the timeframe of the incident and has any information, dash cam or surveillance footage that may assist investigators, to please contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.khcrimestoppers.com.