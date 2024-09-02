Midland Residential Fire Claims Life Of Homeowner

An early morning fire on Barnett Avenue, Midland has claimed the life of a Midland resident. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded at approximately 6:27 a.m. September 1, 2024 along with Midland Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedics after neighbours noticed a fire at a nearby home and forced in the front door and called 911.

A 39-year-old male who was later confirmed to be the resident of the home was located in the area of attached garage to the single story detached bungalow and was triaged and transported to an area hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The name of the male was not released.

Although there are no signs of foul play, the ongoing investigation is being conducted by officials from The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and a post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. at a future date, all in an effort to determine the cause of the fire and death.