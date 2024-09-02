Power Of Giving Kicks Off To Support Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation

On Friday, August 30th, 2024, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation will launch this year’s Power of Giving Fundraiser. The 2024 experience will look different from previous years, with the Online Auction and sales of the ever-popular Georgian Bay Bags taking center stage.

The Foundation announced earlier this year that they will not be hosting an in person event or gala in 2024, sharing that the decision was made to allow for planning of an event in 2025 that will mark the official launch of a major capital campaign.

“We are on the brink of some of the most exciting and transformational projects in our hospital’s history,” shared Jen Russell, director of communications and engagement, GBGH Foundation. “And in 2025, we will be launching the largest capital campaign our hospital has ever seen.”

The Power of Giving Online Auction will feature more than 80 items to bid on, including vacation packages, gift certificates, unique experiences, home décor, personal pampering and luxury gift items.

The Georgian Bay Bags, sponsored by Bourgeois Auto Group, include a top-secret list of unique items from local businesses with a retail value of more than $410. Only 100 bags are available for sale at $259 each, with the exclusive collection focused on touches of simple luxury and self-care.

“This year’s Power of Giving is truly showcasing our community’s local businesses, both through the online auction and the Georgian Bay Bag,” says Robyn Blanchet, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “We are overwhelmed by the generous donations we have received, and partnerships that we’ve been able to build through this important fundraiser.”

All funds from the Power of Giving will continue to support the urgent need for MRI technology at GBGH. To bid in the auction, or purchase a Georgian Bay Bag, visit GIVE2GBGH.ca.