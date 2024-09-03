Person To Identify After Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating another break and enter that occurred in Gravenhurst during the early morning hours on Sunday.

On September 1, 2024, at 2:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched by an alarm company to a potential break and enter to a service centre located on Highway 11 North, just south of Gravenhurst. Officers were quickly on scene and confirmed that the business had been entered through a window. The unknown suspect fled the area with a quantity of consumable goods and cash.

The area was searched by police with the assistance of the OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) however the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’10” tall, wearing a beige brimmed hat, a black hoodie with a logo of TeamLTD across the chest, grey track pants and white Nike shoes with black laces. The male was wearing gloves and a white mask.

This break and enter comes only one week after several other Gravenhurst break and enters. Police are asking anyone with home surveillance in the area of Highway 11 North between North Kahshe Lake Road and Hastings Drive, including Tryon Drive, to check their cameras for helpful information. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.