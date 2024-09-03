Concours Participants’ Tour Goes To Meaford, Ontario For The Scarecrow Invasion

The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance takes participants on a tour of beautiful Bruce Grey Simcoe County as part of its annual automotive weekend festivities in Kemble, Ontario.

Over 100 beautiful and rarely seen works of automotive art converge at Cobble Beach Golf Resort on Sunday, September 15th, inviting thousands of people from all over Canada and the United States to gather and appreciate the craftsmanship of these automobiles, as well as to hear the riveting stories of the people who have owned them over the course of their histories. Only the most elegant, original, and authentic vehicles are invited to participate in the Sunday Concours d’Elegance, and in doing so, are invited to take their vehicles for a drive around Bruce Grey Simcoe County before parking them on the 18th fairway, Sunday morning.

On Friday, September 13th, the streets of nearby Owen Sound will become part of the parade route for these Supercars, Muscle Cars, European Sports Cars and Vintage Motorcycles as the Participants’ Tour makes its way south from Cobble Beach Golf Resort through the town of Owen Sound, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on their way to the historic town of Meaford, Ontario.

The public is invited to view the tour as it passes by, as some of these cars are rarely seen outside of Concours events. Please be advised that with assistance from Owen Sound Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, there will be delays on this route during the above times. Especially when driving through downtown Owen Sound, between 10:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., please be prepared for delays. The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance sincerely thanks everyone for their patience and consideration. They hope to see the community on both on the tour route and at the 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Those wishing to see more cars can also attend theCars & Coffee event taking place in the Owen Sound River District on Saturday, September 14th from 9:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Guests will see over 100 vehicles aged 25 years or older on display. Also, in its third year now is the Concours d’Lemons event presented by Hagerty which also takes place in Owen Sounds River District from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Topping off Saturday afternoon will be two complimentary automotive seminars, one at 1:00 pm presented by Hagerty titled “Evolution of Mustang” and a second seminar at 2:15 pm presented by Chevron Canada titled “The Ultimate Automotive Lubricant Experience”, both of which will occur at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Owen Sound. Pre-registration is required for the seminars; however, attendance is free. Cars & Coffee and Concours d’Lemons are both free to attend as well, however if spectators wish to show their own vehicles, there is a request a minimum $20 donation to the Brightshores Health Systems Foundation.