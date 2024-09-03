Over 1 In 4 Canadian Children Report Experiencing Lunchbox Shaming In School, Survey Says

A new survey commissioned by Sistema has found that over one in four (26%) Canadian parents say that their child has experienced lunchbox shaming in elementary school. Some groups reported higher rates of lunchbox bullying, with 40% of new Canadians (those who have lived here for 5 years or less) reporting their children have experienced it at school.

Lunchbox shaming occurs when children are ridiculed or bullied because of the foods they bring to school. These lunches sometimes reflect a family’s culture, traditions and socio-economic status. Parents reported that the top reasons their children received negative reactions towards their lunch were unfamiliar appearance and smell.

According to the survey, lunchbox bullying disproportionately affects some Canadians more than others. Canadian parents from Black (42%), Southeast Asian (42%), Latin American (36%) and South Asian (33%) communities were twice as likely to say that their child had experienced lunchbox shaming than White parents (17%). Canadian parents from First Nations, Filipino, East Asian, Arab/West Asian, and Chinese communities were 1.5 times as likely to say that their child has experienced lunchbox shaming than White parents (17%).

Making Children Proud to Love Their Lunches

To tackle the issue of lunchbox bullying, Sistema has launched Love Your Lunch Day. The goal is to start a conversation about food diversity and create a more inclusive school environment where all types of lunches are accepted and valued. Canadians are urged to participate in Love Your Lunch Day by talking to their kids and students about the importance of lunch inclusivity and acceptance.

“Lunchbox shaming can undermine a child’s cultural identity, as well as impact their self-esteem and social experience at school,” said Jenny Leach, General Manager, Newell Brands Canada. “Love Your Lunch is a movement to not only create awareness around the issue of lunchbox shaming but also to give parents, teachers and lunchroom supervisors the tools to talk about the importance of lunch inclusivity and celebrate diverse lunches.”

Nearly half (46%) of students who have been lunchbox-shamed reacted by asking their parents to change their lunches, while just 18% of students ignored the bullying. In addition, over a quarter (27%) of parents said they’ve responded by trying to make more “traditional North American” lunches for their child to take to school. Sistema wants all kids to have the confidence to eat the foods they love at home while at school without fear of shame and bullying.

Other interesting findings from the survey include:

Parents reported their children experienced lunchbox shaming because of the appearance (44%), the smell (44%) and the lack of familiarity with the food (44%)

Parents said their children were most often lunchbox shamed when they brought rice dishes (29%), curries (27%), stewed meats or vegetables (19%) or fish dishes (17%) to school

96% of parents agreed that all children have a right to enjoy their school lunch free from bullying and shaming

89% of parents agreed that kids should be educated to be accepting about foods and traditions from all cultures

80% of parents agreed schools and teachers should be more active in preventing lunchbox shaming

77% of parents agreed that lunchbox shaming can have a long-term negative impact on children and their cultural identity

Offering Tools for Tough Conversations

Sistema has partnered with Rainbow Plate, a social enterprise that creates food literacy resources and workshops for teachers and parents, to help extend the Love Your Lunch movement into schools and homes. Rainbow Plate has co-created downloadable resources for teachers and parents to help facilitate age-appropriate conversations about lunchbox bullying with elementary students, to create a more inclusive lunchtime experience in schools.

“When a child brings lunch to school, they’re bringing a little piece of home with them – and that’s special,” said Janet Nezon, Founder of Rainbow Plate. “When lunchbox shaming happens, it hurts children. In fact, Sistema’s survey found that 53% of students who experienced lunchbox shaming felt upset afterward. Parents and schools must work together to foster a more inclusive and supportive space at lunchtime where all students feel equal and valued – and it starts with conversations and sharing experiences.”