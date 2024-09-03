OPP In Central Region Laid Over 2,000 Charges During Labour Day Weekend

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers across Central Region laid over 2,000 charges during Labour Day weekend traffic initiative, which ran from August 30 to September 2.

A total of 2,034 charges were laid across the region, with this number potentially increasing as additional reports are added. These charges include:

Speeding: 986

Seatbelt Charges: 130

Distracted Driving: 8

Impaired Driving: 47

Stunt Driving: 25

The remainder of the charges fall under the Highway Traffic Act, Liquor License Act, Off Road Vehicles Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and Criminal Code.

Officers also issued 410 warnings.

The OPP reminds the motoring public about the central role they play in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers (and passengers) with a shared goal of making it to and from every destination safely.

OPP Central Region Detachments:

Bracebridge, Caledon, City of Kawartha Lakes, Collingwood, Dufferin County, Haliburton Highlands, Huntsville, Huronia West, Northumberland County, Northumberland County (Campbellford), Northumberland County (Brighton), Nottawasaga, Orillia, Orillia (Barrie), Peterborough County, Southern Georgian Bay, Southern Georgian Bay (Midland)