Someone Won The $11 Million Lotto 6/49 Jackpot

LOTTO 6/49 players in the Prince Edward / Hastings County region please check your tickets asap!

The winning ticket for the Saturday April 30, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 jackpot worth $11,036,139 was sold somewhere in the Prince Edward / Hastings County region.

In addition, a ticket sold in Scarborough won the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 million prize in last night’s draw.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.6 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,417 jackpot wins and 408 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them, as appointment availability at this prize level is limited. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

OLG is anxiously waiting to have the ticket holder(s) come forward to claim these life changing prizes.