OPP Sergeant In Sudbury Charged With Theft And Breach Of Trust

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Professional Standards Unit (PSU) has charged an officer in connection with property taken from a detachment evidence vault.

An investigation by the Professional Standards Unit, part of the OPP’s Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership, began in 2021 after it was determined that items had gone missing from the evidence locker at the Sudbury Detachment.

On April 26, 2022, Sergeant Straun Frederiksen of the Sudbury Detachment was charged under the Criminal Code with theft and breach of trust.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on May 25, 2022.

The officer has been a member of the OPP for 27 years. He has been suspended with pay, under the terms of the Police Services Act, since March of this year.