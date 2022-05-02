Driver Charged With Impaired After Car Hits Pole In Gravenhurst

On Sunday May 1, 2022 just after 10:30 p.m. a member of the public called Bracebridge OPP to report that a person had crashed their car into a concrete pole in a parking lot near Edward Street in Gravenhurst causing the airbags to deploy. Police say the driver was not injured.

Officers responded and after an investigation into the cause, arrested and charged 76 year-old Gerald Lawrence of Gravenhurst with Impaired Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on May 31, 2022 to answer to his charge. Furthermore, his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.