Where’s The Bacon? Wendy’s Launches Breakfast In Canada Today

“Canadians deserve a better breakfast,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy’s Company. “From fresh, never frozen Canadian beef to freshly cracked Canadian grade A eggs, our focus at Wendy’s is always on the quality of the food we serve, and customers will taste our commitment to freshly prepared, high-quality ingredients across our entire breakfast menu.”

Wendy’s selection of irresistible, bold new morning menu items pay homage to Wendy’s fan favourites, including:

Breakfast Baconator ® : A grilled square sausage patty paired with two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon that are freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day, a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, all covered in a warm Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a premium toasted bun. You won’t be asking, “where’s the bacon?” after tasting this breakfast sandwich.

: A grilled square sausage patty paired with two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon that are freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day, a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, all covered in a warm Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a premium toasted bun. You won’t be asking, “where’s the bacon?” after tasting this breakfast sandwich. Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant : Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon covered in savoury Swiss cheese sauce on a croissant. Our butter croissants feature 120 flakey layers so good that Canadians will never flake on breakfast again.

: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon covered in savoury Swiss cheese sauce on a croissant. Our butter croissants feature 120 flakey layers so good that Canadians will never flake on breakfast again. Frosty-ccino: Wendy’s Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with your favourite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty ® flavour featuring Canadian dairy, served over ice. Available all day, this is a perfect pick-me-up to start your morning or energize your afternoon.

Wendy’s Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with your favourite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty flavour featuring Canadian dairy, served over ice. Available all day, this is a perfect pick-me-up to start your morning or energize your afternoon. Seasoned Potatoes: Say goodbye to greasy hashbrowns with these seasoned potato wedges featuring a blend of spices, served crispy and piping hot every morning.

Wendy’s continues to make it easy for fans to order freshly prepared, craveable food via Wendy’s mobile app, with deals and offers at your fingertips. When you use the Wendy’s app you’re always first in line. Who says breakfast can’t be delivered? If breakfast in bed is more your thing, providers including SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats deliver hot, ready-to-eat breakfast to fans every day.

To browse the menu or find a restaurant near you, visit order.wendys.com/location.