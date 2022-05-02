Tim Hortons Introduces Two New Lunch And Dinner Options

“Our new Loaded Wraps are a lunchtime game changer. They’re going to quickly become a favourite menu item for many of our guests – they’re absolutely one of mine,” says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“The flavourful chicken, hearty grains, fresh ingredients like diced tomato and cucumber, and amazing sauces combine to make for a truly delicious and filling lunch or dinner option. I can’t wait for Canadians to try them!”

The new Loaded Wraps are a continuation of Tims ongoing commitment to menu innovation and providing guests with delicious and craveable lunch and dinner options they can feel good about. Pair one of the new Tims Loaded Wraps with a refreshing Quenchers beverage and a baked good for a satisfying lunch that will fuel your afternoon.