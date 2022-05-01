Man Found Guilty For Shooting A Calf Moose During Closed Season

The Ontario government is safeguarding the province’s moose population by ensuring hunters have licences and hunt ethically.

Jonathon Parrino, of Kenora, pleaded guilty to shooting a calf moose during the closed season and unlawfully shooting the moose while it was swimming. Parrino was fined $7,500 and had his hunting licence suspended for one year.

The court heard that on October 8, 2020, Parrino shot a bull calf moose while it was swimming on Heathcote Lake during the closed season for calf moose hunting, as determined by conservation officers’ investigation. Parrino claimed the bull calf moose was shot under his adult cow moose tag.

Justice of the Peace Shiree Scribner heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kenora, on March 16, 2022.

Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.