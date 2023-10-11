Someone Stole A Donation Box In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are investigating the theft of a donation box that occurred Sunday in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP received a call from the owner of Essence of Spice Indian Restaurant on Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst after they realized that a container, that had been set out to collect donations for charity, had been stolen.

The theft occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. and the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6′ tall with a short, scruffy beard. Police are collecting evidence and anyone with video surveillance available for that time frame along Muskoka Road South between Royal Street and Sharpe Street is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).