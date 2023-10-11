Gord Bamford Performs In Gravenhurst On Canadian Dirt Tour

Award-winning Canadian country music star Gord Bamford will be performing at the Gravenhurst Opera House on October 19 on his Canadian Dirt tour.

He will be joined by emerging singer-songwriter, and military veteran, Dallas Alexander.

The tour follows the release of Bamford’s 11th studio album, featuring the track Canadian Dirt, a triumphant anthem about celebrating Canadian pride.

“I was really just reflecting on how grateful I was to raise a family and to live in a great country like Canada,” said Bamford, on his inspiration for the song. “Canada presents so many opportunities for so many people and I’m no exception. I’m very proud to live, and make a living, and do what I love in this country.”

Bamford – who was born in Australia, and raised in Alberta – stands as one of the most decorated and awarded artists in Canadian country music history. He has been the recipient of 26 Canadian Country Music Association Awards (CCMA) including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, and has received multiple JUNO Award nominations.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Bamford supports numerous charitable initiatives through the Gord Bamford Foundation. He has raised $5.4 million for Canadian children and youth, touching the lives of over 700,000 children and communities.

“I feel it’s important to remember where you come from and it’s only natural to always go back and give back,” said Bamford. “Growing up in a small town I believe is the grassroots of what built my success and career.”