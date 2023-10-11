Public Assistance Sought In Identifying Individual With Penetanguishene Homicide

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying an individual in connection to a firearm-related homicide incident in Penetanguishene.

On July 27, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers and emergency services responded to reports of gunshots and an injured person in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall. Jesse Daniel Deschamps, 30 years old, of Penetanguishene, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

An OPP Forensic Artist has now created the attached sketch to help identify a person police would like to speak to.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety. Members of the public are reminded to always be aware of their personal surroundings and safety.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone who has any information or may have dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca. You may also submit your information online at https://ontarioprovincialpolice.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/e231005932

