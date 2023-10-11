Mandatory Masking Returns To Muskoka’s Hospitals

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has returned to mandatory masking requirements in most areas of the hospitals in response to rising rates of respiratory illness.

“It is with carefulness and caution that we reinstate masking requirements in order to protect everyone in the hospital during the respiratory illness season,” says Cheryl Harrison, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Patient and staff safety is of utmost importance. Requiring masks to be worn by patients and visitors from the moment of entry until leaving the hospital is a proven way to reduce the risks of transmission of not only COVID-19, but also influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.”

It is important to remember simple, proven and effective layers of protection can help to reduce the risk of becoming ill and protect those closest to you. Please do not visit loved ones when you are sick with any symptoms of respiratory illness, clean your hands often, and take other necessary precautions to protect yourself and others against transmission and severe illness.

Surgical masks continue to be available at entrances to MAHC facilities.