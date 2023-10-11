Let’s Go Girls. It’s Almost Time For Girlfriends Getaway

November 3 – 5, 2023 – Deerhurst Resort

Girlfriends Getaway Weekend (GGW) is an experience like no other. This pink-powered weekend has been building in momentum and good times for over 15 years, giving ladies an unforgettable girls’ trip and a chance to put aside all of the roles that women juggle for a much needed break. After a decade and a half, GGW has become a girls’ weekend legend, marked by the energy of over 900 annual attendees, chatting, dancing, shopping, drinking and general vacay-ing over 48 hours in Muskoka.

GGW doesn’t mess around when it comes to a good theme night. The costume recreation of “Sushi Samantha” in a Sex And The City-themed night from years past has yet to be topped! As one of the most relatable and quotable films of the year, Barbie makes the perfect theme for Friday night’s welcome party this November.

Treat yourself to roaming culinary stations before live concert entertainment and a late-night DJ that will bring the night to life. Ken will be staying home while Barbie heads out for a weekend in Muskoka. Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party!

Saturday keeps the energy high as the resort jam-packs day two with workshops, shopping, dining, and even more live entertainment with a full-scale country concert and DJ after-party. From fitness classes with Olympian Dara Howell to a live radio talk show segment with Chic Mamma, to culinary and wine-tasting sessions, Deerhurst has all the bases covered. Shop the vendor marketplace, hop in the complimentary shuttle into the Town of Huntsville, and do a little good with this year’s proceeds from the annual Silent Auction going to Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services.

The girlfriends’ final send-off leads right into the musical stylings of Canadian Country Rockers James Barker Band, with a live country music concert in Legacy Hall for the Wild Wild West-themed Saturday night.

Wendy Turner, Director of Sales for Deerhurst Resort and long-time GGW attendee, explains the magic of the weekend, “there’s nothing quite like the feeling of a Girl’s Night Out, so just imagine that amplified by almost a thousand ladies. Each year seems to top the last, and we can’t wait for this one.”

Weekend packages are on sale at deerhurstresort.com/events/girlfriends-getaway-2023