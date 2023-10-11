Individual Charged After Accepting Payment And Not Providing Garage Door Services

Back on May 5, 2023, the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) commenced a fraud investigation involving a garage door installation company that completed an agreement for installation but did not complete the agreed upon service. The investigation was then turned over to the OPP Central Fraud Unit.

The investigation revealed that the individual entered a contract and accepted a $10000.00 deposit for goods and services in April 2022. The individual did not provide the service or material in question and eventually ceased all communication with the victim.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP Central Fraud Unit arrested the following individual:

Alvaro Zuleta, age 52, of Innisfil was charged with:

· Fraud over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on October 31, 2023, to answer to the charges.