Planning Division To Launch Cloudpermit In Muskoka Lakes

As of Monday October 16, the Township’s Planning Division will be using Cloudpermit for all Planning Applications and Municipal Record Searches. With the new Cloudpermit system, stakeholders will be able to submit a planning application or Municipal Record Search at any time, from anywhere; check the status of your planning application or Municipal Record Search; communicate with the Muskoka Lakes Planning Division; and pay for your planning application or Municipal Record Search online.

“With the receipt of a great number of planning applications, Cloudpermit will help to streamline the application process,” said Bryce Sharpe, Manager of Planning. “We are excited about this new software and appreciate the public’s patience as we transition to Cloudpermit.”

As of October 16th, the public will use the online software to submit applications, seek approvals, submit questions, and make direct payments.