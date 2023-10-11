Trick Or Treat On The Great Pumpkin Trail At Muskoka Heritage Place

The Great Pumpkin Trail is back for its 35th anniversary at Muskoka Heritage Place (88 Brunel Road) on October 31, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. This family-friendly Hallowe’en event is a traffic-free trick-or-treat experience, helping to keep kids safe and parents at ease.

The Pioneer buildings are decorated by local businesses and community members and are aimed to spook but not haunt, keeping the event fun for the younger trick-or-treaters. Mayor Nancy Alcock will judge and award the best decorated building. Visit the online interactive story map of the Great Pumpkin Trail for the themes and sponsors of each building.

“Parents and kids alike love the Great Pumpkin Trail in the Pioneer Village – and it has been going strong for 35 years,” shares Robert Hubick, Manager of Muskoka Heritage Place. “The community is also very engaged, and it shows in the effort they put into decorating our Pioneer buildings.”

What do you need to experience the Great Pumpkin Trail? Costumes and something to hold all the candy are recommended! The event is outdoors, so bring appropriate clothing. Cost for entry is $10 per immediate family, or $3 per head. Last entry is at 7:30 pm. Please leave pets at home; service animals are welcome.

For more information visit Muskokaheritageplace.ca.