Tickets On Sale For Music For The Museum

Tickets are on sale for Music for the Museum, a special concert of classical and popular works that will raise funds for two children and youth programs that the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) will be offering in 2024.

The first program that OMAH is currently developing is You Are A Superhero, Empowering Vulnerable Youth. The concept of the project is that every youth has a superhero that resides within them. The project, which includes activities, workshops, videos, motivational speakers, one-on-one coaching and art, is meant to showcase to youth that they have everything they need to succeed within themselves. The project will demonstrate how youth can rely on their strengths, abilities and resilience to reach their potential, become engaging citizens, dedicated community members, experience success at school, at work and see themselves as appreciated individuals that have a sense of purpose, belonging, of well-being and good mental health.

The second program is Send a Child to Camp OMAH. Many children would like the chance to go to camp. At Camp OMAH, they make new friends, learn new skills, build their confidence, and explore new interests. It’s a quintessential Canadian rite of passage. OMAH partners with service agencies in our community, like Big Brothers Big Sisters, to ensure a local child can participate in camp, giving them memories that will last a lifetime.

The October 28 concert, featuring pianist Jacquie Dancyger Arnold and clarinetist Hugh Coleman, will take place at the St. Paul’s Centre at 62 Peter Street North, Orillia, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online: https://www.orilliamuseum.org/m4m/

Orillia concert performer and music educator Blair Bailey will be MC for the performances, which will also feature appearances by percussionist Ross Arnold, mezzo-soprano Laura Kelly and flutist Gail Spencer. Among the show’s musical selections will be Tarantelle by Camille Saint-Saens, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concerto in A Major (Rondo), and The Birth of the Blues by Ray Henderson, Buddy DeSylva, and Lew Brown.