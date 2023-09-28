Someone Caused Damage To Benches At The Garden In Sundridge

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) of interest involved in a mischief investigation.

On Friday September 22, 2023, Almaguin Highlands OPP received a report of a mischief that occurred at the Sundridge Children’s Garden on Main Street in the Village of Sundridge.

Sometime, between September 21, 2023, after 5:00 p.m., and September 22, 2023, before 8:00 a.m., an unknown person(s) caused damage to the concrete benches at the garden. The investigation is on-going.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.