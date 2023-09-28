Driver Charged After Traffic Complaint On Hwy. 69

A driver who refused to provide a breath sample has been charged.

On September 26, 2023, just before 1 p.m., a member of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a possible impaired driving traffic complaint on Highway 69, Pointe Au Baril.

The motor vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted.

In speaking with the driver, it was determined they had consumed alcohol. The driver refused to provide a breath sample upon demand and was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Jonathan Stanson, a 34-year-old from Scarborough was charged with the following, failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on November 16, 2023.

The accused was also served a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public, that police officers in the lawful exercise of their powers can demand a breath sample at the roadside from any driver they stop to determine the individual’s Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC). If a driver fails the test, or refuses to take it, they can be immediately suspended from driving and face criminal impaired driving or related charges.