Break And Enter To A Food Truck In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a break and enter to a food truck.

On September 18, 2023, Huntsville OPP responded to the report of a break and enter to a food truck on John Street in the Town of Huntsville. Security footage, and evidence, revealed that suspects broke into the business at approximately 3:00a.m. by entering a window. Suspects damaged some property and removed cash and items from the business. Value of damage and theft appears to be under $5000.

Police are releasing an image of three individuals and are looking for the publics assistance in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.