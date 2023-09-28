Dishwasher Causes House Fire On Stephenson Road 2 West

On Monday, September 25, 2023, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department investigated the cause of a fire which severely damaged the kitchen of a home on Stephenson Road 2 West.

Through data analysis and scene examination, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department determined that a malfunction involving the electrical components of the dishwasher started the fire.

The fire occurred at 7 am on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Upon discovering the fire, the family immediately evacuated and called 911. Fire fighters from Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire before it spread to the rest of the home. There were six occupants and three dogs inside at the time. No injuries were reported, and the family’s home had working smoke alarms.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department continues to work to reduce community risk through fire safety education and code enforcement. The Fire Department encourages all residents to test their smoke alarms and replace them if they are more than 10-years old.