Public Feedback Needed For Drafting Community Improvement Plan

The Township is in the final phase of public engagement for the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) and is seeking feedback on draft initiatives and concepts for the vibrant communities of Dwight, Hillside, Baysville, and Dorset.

“Whether it’s adding a sidewalk on Main Street in Dorset or exploring the possibility of a splash pad at the Lake of Bays Community Centre Park, your input can help prioritize these initiatives.” Says Economic Development Officer Stephen Derraugh.

The latest survey, available at lakeofbays.on.ca/cip, builds upon insights obtained from initial public engagement held earlier this year. It focuses on priorities for incentives for businesses, preliminary ideas being explored for the four hamlets, and an open forum for additional thoughts.

Residents are encouraged to take the survey and share the link with family and friends. The survey runs until October 19th and will be the final public engagement until the draft Community Improvement Plan is released for public review.

About the CIP

The Community Improvement Plan (CIP) is an effective planning tool that will guide the Township in creating incentives for growth, enhancing buildings, streets, and parks as well as stimulating private sector development.

Project Timeline