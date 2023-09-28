Public Feedback Needed For Drafting Community Improvement Plan

The Township is in the final phase of public engagement for the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) and is seeking feedback on draft initiatives and concepts for the vibrant communities of Dwight, Hillside, Baysville, and Dorset.
“Whether it’s adding a sidewalk on Main Street in Dorset or exploring the possibility of a splash pad at the Lake of Bays Community Centre Park, your input can help prioritize these initiatives.” Says Economic Development Officer Stephen Derraugh.
The latest survey, available at lakeofbays.on.ca/cip, builds upon insights obtained from initial public engagement held earlier this year. It focuses on priorities for incentives for businesses, preliminary ideas being explored for the four hamlets, and an open forum for additional thoughts.
Residents are encouraged to take the survey and share the link with family and friends. The survey runs until October 19th and will be the final public engagement until the draft Community Improvement Plan is released for public review.
About the CIP
The Community Improvement Plan (CIP) is an effective planning tool that will guide the Township in creating incentives for growth, enhancing buildings, streets, and parks as well as stimulating private sector development.
Project Timeline
- First Online Survey (June/July 2023): Captured the community’s vision, concerns, and ideas for improvement.
- Virtual Public Information Session (July 6, 2023): Presentation and an open discussion about opportunities for improvement and the most significant challenges and issues encountered in each settlement area.
- In-Person Public Information Session (September 18, 2023): Presentation and discussion of the ingredients for the Community Improvement Plan.
- Second Online Survey (September/October 2023): Focus on specific input about draft initiatives and concepts for Dwight, Hillside, Baysville and Dorset.
- Community Review of the Draft Plan (October/November 2023): The community is invited to review and comment on the newly drafted Community Improvement Plan.
- Council Review of Draft Plan (November 2023)