Someone Broke Into A Church In Victoria Harbour And Stole Gift Cards

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a break and enter & theft with mischief to property .

The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint on December 30, 2024, from a staff member of St. Mary’s Church located at 266 Albert Street, Victoria Harbour reporting an unlawful entry into the church overnight. Persons unknown smashed a window and entered the church removing $1500 of grocery gift cards.

The gift cards are described as being $30 and $60 valued cards, cashable at Foodland and No Frills stores.

Investigators would welcome any information of the person(s) responsible for this theft or the location or return of the stolen property.

Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage about this property crime (OPP Incident # E241708336) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook. OPP

Homeowners and businesses should considering signing up for the CAMSafe program. Learn more about the CAMSafe program and to register security cameras please visit https://camsafe.ca/