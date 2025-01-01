Cellphone Infraction Leads To Impaired Charges In Tiny Township

A traffic stop for a cellphone infraction leading to an impaired driving investigation has resulted in a number of charges for a Blue Mountains resident.

An officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made the vehicle stop on Simcoe County Road 6, Tiny Township at approximately 11:05 a.m. December 31, 2024 and while speaking to the lone driver about the infraction observed signs to cause the officer to enter into an impaired driving investigation.

A further investigation at detachment has resulted in the following criminal charges for James Szeman, a 57 year old resident of the The Blue Mountains.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive – hand held communication device

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Drive commercial motor vehicle – no licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.